Amazon's cloud service experiencing widespread outage

Contributor
Ayanti Bera Reuters
Published
Nov 25 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's AMZN.O widely used cloud service, Amazon Web Services (AWS), is experiencing an outage, the company said on Wednesday.

"Kinesis has been experiencing increased error rates this morning in our US-East-1 Region that's impacted some other AWS services. We are working toward resolution," an AWS spokesperson said in a statement.

The outage has affected several companies, including video-streaming device maker Roku Inc ROKU.O, Adobe's ADBE.O Spark platform and video-hosting website Flickr, according to their recent posts on Twitter.

Amazon's cloud services business is thriving on higher demand from companies switching to virtual offices due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sales from AWS, which sells data storage and computing power in the cloud, rose about 29% in the third quarter.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

