Amazon's cloud service back up after widespread outage

Radhika Anilkumar Reuters
Amazon.com Inc's widely used cloud service, Amazon Web Services (AWS) was back up on Thursday following an outage that affected several users ranging from websites to software providers. Amazon Kinesis collects, processes and analyzes real-time data and offers insights.

"We have restored all traffic to Kinesis Data Streams via all endpoints and it is now operating normally," the company said in a status update.

Amazon Kinesis, a part of AWS' cloud offerings, collects, processes and analyzes real-time data and offers insights.

Video-streaming device maker Roku Inc ROKU.O, Adobe's ADBE.O Spark platform, video-hosting website Flickr and the Baltimore Sun newspaper were among those hit by the outage, according to their posts on Twitter.

AWS said it had identified the cause of the outage and taken action to prevent a recurrence, according to the status update.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the cause of the outage.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

