Amazon's cloud computing unit plans to invest 2.5 bln euros in Spain, to support 1,300 jobs

MADRID, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Amazon's AMZN.O cloud computing unit AWS plans to invest 2.5 billion euros ($2.60 billion) in Spain over the coming 10 years, supporting 1,300 full-time jobs in the country, the U.S.-based company said on Wednesday.

Amazon said its investment will add 1.8 billion euros to the Spanish gross domestic product.

($1 = 0.9600 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Emma Pinedo)

