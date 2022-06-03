US Markets
Amazon's CEO of Worldwide Consumer to step down after 23 years

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

June 3 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O said on Friday Dave Clark, chief executive officer of Worldwide Consumer, will leave the company after 23 years.

Clark's last day in office would be July 1.

Earlier this week, Meta Platforms Inc FB.Osaid Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, whose close partnership with CEO Mark Zuckerberg powered the growth of the world's biggest social network, that she was leaving the company after 14 years.

