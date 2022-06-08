US Markets
Amazon's CEO of worldwide consumer business to join Flexport

Dave Clark, the Amazon.com Inc executive who built a delivery arm to rival the world's major cargo companies, will join logistics technology startup Flexport as chief executive in September, he said Wednesday in a post on LinkedIn.

Amazon announced last week that Clark planned to leave his role as CEO of its worldwide consumer business on July 1.

The announcement puts Clark at the helm of a global trade platform that media outlets have reported serves and is seeking to compete with Amazon.

In his LinkedIn post, Clark said he was looking forward to "building solutions for the most complicated supply chain problems through world class technology for the physical world."

In February Flexport more than doubled its valuation to $8 billion after a funding round that venture capital firms Andreessen Horowitz and MSD Partners led.

