US Markets

Amazon's AWS to invest $236 mln in Brazilian state of Sao Paulo over next 2 years

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Reuters Staff

The cloud computing unit of U.S. Amazon.com Inc will invest 1 billion reais ($236.18 million) in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo over the next two years, the state government said in a statement on Wednesday.

(Corrects Reuters Instrument Code) SAO PAULO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The cloud computing unit of U.S. Amazon.com Inc will invest 1 billion reais ($236.18 million) in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo over the next two years, the state government said in a statement on Wednesday. The company aims to strengthen its cloud infrastructure in South America by expanding data centers and service offerings to customers in both public and private sectors, according to the statement. ($1 = 4.2341 reais) (Reporting by Gabriela Mello, editing by Louise Heavens) ((Gabriela.Mello@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7553; Reuters Messaging: gabriela.mello.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: AWS INVESTMENT/BRAZIL (CORRECTED, URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular