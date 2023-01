Jan 20 (Reuters) - Online retailer Amazon.com Inc's AMZN.O cloud services division, Amazon Web Services, plans to invest $35 billion by 2040 to expand data centers in Virginia, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Friday.

