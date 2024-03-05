News & Insights

Amazon's AWS removes data transfer fees for clients switching to rivals

March 05, 2024 — 10:57 am EST

Written by Martin Coulter for Reuters ->

By Martin Coulter

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - Amazon's AWS AMZN.O said on Tuesday that customers who want to transfer their data to another cloud service provider will not have to pay any network fees globally.

Regulators around the world have been probing companies' use of such fees, with critics saying they stifle competition.

Under the European Union's incoming Data Act, cloud providers will be forced to make it easier for customers to switch to competitors.

Meanwhile, British media regulator Ofcom has asked the UK's antitrust authority to investigate Amazon, Google and market-leader Microsoft's MSFT.O dominance of Britain's cloud market.

Earlier this year, Alphabet's GOOGL.O Google Cloud service removed its own fees and said it would make it easier for customers to swap providers, but warned unfair licensing practices remained an issue.

