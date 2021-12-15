US Markets
AMZN

Amazon's AWS hit again, affecting third-party services

Contributor
Chavi Mehta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday that its cloud service, Amazon Web Services, is facing internet connectivity issues in two regions on the U.S. West Coast.

Adds outage details

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O said on Wednesday that its cloud service, Amazon Web Services, is facing internet connectivity issues in two regions on the U.S. West Coast.

AWS, which is a public cloud service provider, supports online infrastructures of many companies including Netflix NFLX.O.

AWS's dashboard showed that it was investigating internet connectivity issues in the "US-West-1 and US-West-2" regions.

According to Downdetector.com, services at Netflix, Slack, Amazon's Ring and DoorDash were also down. This indicates that the outage could be widespread.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Amazon's live-streaming site, Twitch, also said its services were facing several issues.

A major outage disrupted Amazon's cloud services for several hours last week that resulted in Netflix, Disney+, Robinhood and a slew of other services being inaccessible, including Amazon's e-commerce website.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Maju Samuel)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN NFLX

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular