Amazon's AWS Growth Banks on $200B AI Spending Plan: What Lies Ahead?

Amazon's AMZN AWS growth story is now inseparable from its roughly $200 billion 2026 capital spending plan, and recent developments show that the bet is actively shaping the cloud unit's next chapter. Over the past several weeks, AWS has rolled out a dense string of AI-infrastructure announcements spanning the AWS Summit in New York and the AWS Summit in Washington, D.C. These included the expansion of Amazon Bedrock AgentCore with new agent-governance and knowledge-grounding tools, along with a broadened partnership with OpenAI that brings GPT-5.5 and a Bedrock-hosted version of Codex into limited preview.



Amazon also unveiled a $1 billion cloud-incentive program alongside a distinct $1 billion commitment to place AWS AI engineers on-site with public-sector customers. Together, these moves reinforce how directly the heavy AI spend is translating into product breadth and customer wins.



That momentum builds on a strong first-quarter 2026 performance. AWS segment sales rose 28% year over year to $37.6 billion, marking the unit's fastest growth pace in 15 quarters, while AWS operating income climbed to $14.2 billion from $11.5 billion a year earlier. Amazon's custom silicon business, spanning Graviton, Trainium and Nitro, topped a $20 billion annualized revenue run rate while expanding at a triple-digit percentage pace, and management pointed to more than $225 billion in cumulative Trainium-related revenue commitments from customers, including large multi-year, multi-gigawatt agreements.



Looking ahead, the company's own second-quarter 2026 guidance calls for net sales between $194 billion and $199 billion, suggesting growth of 16% to 19%, with operating income projected between $20 billion and $24 billion. This outlook assumes Prime Day falls within the quarter, adding a seasonal tailwind. With the roughly $200 billion capex plan directed largely at data centers, networking and custom AI chips, management continues to frame the spending as the foundation for AWS' next growth phase.

Rival Cloud Spending: Microsoft and Alphabet

Amazon's AI-driven capex build sits alongside similar moves from Microsoft MSFT and Alphabet GOOGL. Microsoft has guided fiscal 2026 capital expenditures to roughly $190 billion, and Azure most recently grew around 40% year over year, according to Microsoft's own disclosures. Alphabet, meanwhile, raised its full-year 2026 capex outlook to a range of $180 billion to $190 billion, with Google Cloud posting 63% year-over-year growth in its most recent quarter. Both Microsoft and Alphabet continue to cite AI infrastructure demand as the primary driver behind their respective spending increases, placing Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon on a broadly comparable investment trajectory this year.

AMZN’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Amazon shares have returned 4.5% in the past six-month period against the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector’s decline 3.1%. The Zacks Internet – Commerce industry has witnessed no change in the said time frame.

AMZN’s 6-Month Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, AMZN stock appears overvalued, trading at a forward 12-month price/earnings ratio of 26.22X, higher than the industry’s 22.57X. Amazon has a Value Score of D.

AMZN’s Valuation



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMZN’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $8.86 per share, indicating a 23.57% increase from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

Amazon.com, Inc. Price and Consensus

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Amazon currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.