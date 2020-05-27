Amazon's AWS Client Bundesliga Offers New Match Statistics

Amazon AMZN continues to ride on its robust cloud computing arm — Amazon Web Services (AWS). Solid customer momentum of AWS is driving the company’s top line.



We note that Bundesliga — the professional association football (soccer) league of Germany — that went all-in on AWS in the beginning of this year has debuted its first two Match Facts namely Average Positions and Expected Goals (xGoals).



Both the statistics, which are backed by AWS’ machine learning and analytics services, provides deep insights about the players’ playing style.



Both of them leverage real-time analysis with the help of the location data of players on the field and probability for goals.



Bundesliga marks itself the first league to provide such analysis to fans by rolling out these two statistics powered by AWS.



This, in turn, highlights the efficiency and reliability of AWS’ innovative cloud products and services.



Portfolio Strength



We believe AWS’ focus on enhancing services offerings is the key catalyst behind its strong customer momentum.



Recently, AWS has updated features of its fully managed data security and data privacy service — Amazon Macie. The company has updated ML models of the underlined service for more accurate detection of Personally Identifiable Information (PII). Further, the company has added support for customer-defined data to it.



Apart from this, AWS made Amazon Augmented Artificial Intelligence (A2I) generally available to customers.



Further, AWS made its new, highly performant, fully managed, low-cost warm storage tier called UltraWarm for Amazon Elasticsearch Service available to customers.



Furthermore, AWS made ML backed enterprise search service, Amazon Kendra, available to customers. Notably, the service allows businesses to search internal documents across portals and wikis and get precise answers to natural language queries.



We believe expanding cloud services portfolio will continue to help AWS in winning clientele.

Amazon.com, Inc. Price and Consensus

Amazon.com, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Amazon.com, Inc. Quote

Growing Clientele

We note that expanding customer base will continue to drive AWS’ top line in the near and the long term. In first-quarter 2020, AWS generated $10.2 billion sales, accounting for 14% of Amazon’s net sales. Further, the figure was up 32.8% year over year.



Recently, Lyell Immunopharma, which is focused on creation of curative adoptive cell therapy for solid tumours, has gone all-in on AWS. Notably, the client is leveraging AWS’ secure and elastic compute capacity in order to design and test potential new cell therapy constructs at high speed.



Further, TC Energy has recently gone all-in on AWS. TC Energy has already migrated 90% of its corporate and commercial applications. It is utilizing AWS’ ML, database, serverless, storage, analytics and compute services to aid it in generating power for millions of home.



We believe the company’s constant efforts toward strengthening cloud services portfolio in this data-driven world will continue to drive customer momentum. This, in turn, will help the stock in gaining investor optimism further.



Moreover, it will help Amazon in maintaining dominant position in the cloud market where competition is intensifying with the growing endeavors of peers including Microsoft MSFT, Alphabet’s GOOGL Google, IBM and Alibaba BABA.



Notably, AWS’ market share was around 32% in first-quarter 2020, per a Synergy Research Group report. Although Azure and Google Cloud witnessed expansion in their market share, which stood at 18% and 8%, respectively, AWS held on to its lead position.



Currently, Amazon carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!



It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.



Click here for the 6 trades >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.