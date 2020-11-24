Amazon's (AMZN) New Features to Ensure Spoil-Free Holiday Season

Amazon AMZN is leaving no stone unturned to gain further momentum in this holiday season amid the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.



The company has come up with some new and useful features and facilities that will help customers to purchase and exchange giftssafely during this festive season, even after following the social distancing and stay-at-home restrictions.



People are scared of contracting COVID-19 this year, which, in turn, is restricting them from going out for gift shopping, and visiting their friends and relatives to give gifts.



In this scenario, Amazon is offering an option of getting orders delivered at alternative locations to customers who want to keep their gift a surprise from other house members.



Further, the company has made advances in Alexa skills, which will enable customers to sustain their gifts’ surprise. On the query of “Where’s my stuff?”, Alexa will not reveal the names of items that can be gifts.



Furthermore, customers are getting the option of marking the items as gifts upon which Alexa will completely hide the names of those items.



In addition to these, Amazon is ensuring better safety of the delivered orders with the option of Key In-Garage Delivery, which has now reached more than 4,000 U.S. cities. Prime shoppers are allowed to get their items delivered inside their garages with myQ smart garage door opener.



We believe these endeavors are likely to aid the e-commerce giant in delivering spoil-free holiday shopping and gifting experience to customers.

Apart from the above-mentioned efforts, the company rolled out Amazon’s Map Tracking, Share Tracking, Photo-On-Delivery, and Estimated Delivery Window features for providing customers ‘spoiler-free’ ways to track their orders.



Map Tracking and Share Tracking enables customers to view real-time progress in order deliveries, and share the tracking information withthe person who is supposed to receive the order.



This feature will give a clear idea about when the receiver should expect the delivery of the item.



Further, Amazon Photo-On-Delivery enables drivers to capture delivery photos and then show customers that their orders were delivered properly.



Meanwhile, Amazon Estimated Delivery Window allows customers to plan their day by offering an estimated delivery window of 2-4 hours.

We note that all the latest efforts of Amazon hold promise for a stellar performance in this holiday season.



Moreover, these initiatives bode well for the company’s deepening focus on the holiday season as well as the safety of customers from COVID-19.



This will continue to strengthenits competitive position against retailers like Walmart WMT, Target TGT and Kroger KR, which are also making strong efforts to deliver strong holiday performance.



Nevertheless, Amazon’s vast seller base, ultrafast delivery services, expanding product availability and the latest move will help it morein reaching out to customers during the peak hours of the holiday season.



Currently, Amazon carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank(Strong Buy) stocks here.

