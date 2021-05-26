Amazon's (AMZN) Latest Move Ensures Employee Mental Wellbeing

Amazon AMZN is continuously making healthcare-related efforts to ensure the welfare of its workers and employees.



This is evident from the latest move of introducing the Resources for Living program — a mental health benefit for its employees and their families in the United States.



Notably, the company is offering free one-on-one counseling sessions, crisis and suicide prevention support. and access to a licensed mental health clinician under the new program.



Further, employees and their families will get access to a self-paced app that offers computerized Cognitive Behavior Therapy, personalized supports and mindfulness resources.



Additionally, the company is providing flexibilities of in-person, phone, video, or text conversations for the counseling sessions.



All the services have been made available 24x7 in order to deliver mental wellbeing to the employees of Amazon.

Growing Efforts

The latest move bodes well for the company’s strengthening endeavors toward gaining momentum among its workers.



Apart from the latest move, it recently announced the expansion of its virtual health pilot program, Amazon Care, to all of its employees in the United States.



Notably, Amazon Care offers both virtual and in-person care via app, chat and remote video. It also ensures follow-up visits and prescription drug delivery at an employee’s home and office.



Additionally, Amazon’s partnership with Crossover Health to launch in-person employee health clinics remains noteworthy. Currently, Amazon workers across 17 sites in Texas, Arizona, Kentucky, California and Michigan have access to the clinics.



We believe that all the efforts will favor the company in winningthe confidence of workers.

Wrapping Up

The above-mentioned moves reflect that Amazon is committed and sensitive toward its employees’s wellbeing.



We note that offering health benefits to employees during the pandemic holds much significance for Amazon.



Moreover, Amazon joins a number of companies, including Alphabet GOOGL, Microsoft MSFT, Walmart WMT, Lowe’s Companies and Kroger, who are putting strong efforts to ensure the wellbeing of their employees and workers amid the pandemic.

+1,500% Growth: One of 2021’s Most Exciting Investment Opportunities

In addition to the stocks you read about above, would you like to see Zacks’ top picks to capitalize on the Internet of Things (IoT)? It is one of the fastest-growing technologies in history, with an estimated 77 billion devices to be connected by 2025. That works out to 127 new devices per second.



Zacks has released a special report to help you capitalize on the Internet of Things’s exponential growth. It reveals 4 under-the-radar stocks that could be some of the most profitable holdings in your portfolio in 2021 and beyond.



Click here to download this report FREE >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.