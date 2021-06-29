Amazon's (AMZN) AWS Selected by Swisscom, Boosts Clientele

Amazon's AMZN robust cloud services portfolio is helping it gain customers.The selection of Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) by Swisscom as the preferred cloud provider is a testament to the same.

Notably, Swisscom will leverage AWS’s analytics, Machine Learning (ML), containers, database, and storage services for its enterprise IT. Moreover, it will utilize Amazon Kinesis for real-time data streaming, AWS Glue for serverless data integration and Amazon Redshift for data warehousing.

Further, Swisscom will shift a vast range of its core applications to AWS in order to achieve greater operational efficiency.

Additionally, Swisscom strives to strengthen its 5G network by making a transition from a 5G network built on current infrastructure to a new stand-alone 5G network backed by cloud-based 5G Core, with the help of AWS.

We note that the latest move by Swisscom highlights the efficiency and reliability of AWS’s innovative cloud products and services. Moreover, it strengthens AWS’s customer base.

Amazon.com, Inc. Price and Consensus

Amazon.com, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Amazon.com, Inc. Quote

Portfolio Strength: Key Catalyst

We believe that AWS will continue to witness growth in its clientele on the heels of its focus on enhancing service offerings.



Recently, the company made its Amazon Location Service, which makes the addition of location functionality seamless, generally available.



Furthermore, AWS made the new capability for Amazon Elastic Container Service (“ECS”), Amazon ECS Anywhere, and its application delivery service, AWS Proton, generally available.



Also, it announced the general availability of its fully managed container application service — AWS App Runner.



Additionally, AWS made Amazon Nimble Studio generally available. Notably, the service speeds up the setting up of a content production studio from the duration of some weeks to a few hours.



Also, the company announced the general availability of AQUA for Amazon Redshift, which is a distributed and hardware-accelerated cache for Amazon Redshift.

Expanding Clientele

We believe that AWS will continue to witness growth in its clientele on the heels of its focus on enhancing service offerings.



Apart from Swisscom, Ferrari recently selected AWS as its official cloud, ML, and AI provider to bring advancements across its road cars department, GT Competitions, the Ferrari Challenge, and the Scuderia Ferrari FORMULA 1.



Further, BMO Financial Group selected AWS as its preferred and strategic cloud provider. BMO will leverage AWS’s analytics, ML, serverless, compute, storage and database. Further, it is migrating its workload, and its online and mobile banking applications to AWS.



Further, Disney is leveraging AWS to support the expansion of Disney+. Notably, Disney has selected AWS as the preferred public cloud infrastructure provider for the above-mentioned purpose.



Notably, growing clientele will continue to drive top-line growth of AWS, which has become an integral part of Amazon. In first-quarter 2021, AWS generated $13.5 billion in revenues (12% of total revenues), which rose 32% year over year.



Consequently,expanding client base on the back of strengthening AWS offerings will help Amazon maintain the dominant position in the cloud market, wherein competition is intensifying with the growing endeavors of peers like Microsoft MSFT, Alphabet’s GOOGL Google, Alibaba BABA and IBM.



Currently, Amazon carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

+1,500% Growth: One of 2021’s Most Exciting Investment Opportunities

In addition to the stocks you read about above, would you like to see Zacks’ top picks to capitalize on the Internet of Things (IoT)? It is one of the fastest-growing technologies in history, with an estimated 77 billion devices to be connected by 2025. That works out to 127 new devices per second.



Zacks has released a special report to help you capitalize on the Internet of Things’s exponential growth. It reveals 4 under-the-radar stocks that could be some of the most profitable holdings in your portfolio in 2021 and beyond.



Click here to download this report FREE >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.