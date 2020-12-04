Amazon's (AMZN) AWS Picked by Siemens, Bolsters Client Base

Amazon’s AMZN cloud computing arm, Amazon Web Services (“AWS”),is firing on all cylinders on the back of growing customer momentum.



The latest selection of AWS by Siemens AG’s Siemens Smart Infrastructure business as the preferred cloud provider is a testament to the same.



Siemens Smart Infrastructure is shifting its SAP infrastructure, including more than 20 Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Supply Chain Management (SCM) systems, to AWS.



This underlined migration, which is expected to be completed before 2021 end, is likely to aid Siemens in significant cost savings.



The company looks forward to leverage AWS’s Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud instances for its new cloud-based SAP environment.



For real-time big data analytics workloads, Siemens will use memory-optimized R5 instances. Further, it will utilize X1 and X1e instances for high-performance databases, in-memory databases, and other memory-intensive enterprise applications.



The migration is likely to help Siemens in developing the foundation for its future transformation, increasing agility to test and deploy new systems, and shortening hardware refresh cycles.

Strengthening Customer Base Bodes Well

The recent selection by Siemens bolsters its relationship with AWS, which started five years ago. Moreover, this highlights the efficiency and reliability of AWS services.

.

Further, the move bodes well for AWS’s consistent efforts to expand its clientele. Apart from this, Boom Supersonic, which is gearing up to bring back supersonic flights to the skies, is going all-in on AWS.



Apart from this, MercadoLibre, an e-commerce dominant in Latin America, recently selected AWS as its primary cloud provider.



Further, AWS got recently selected by Zalando as the official cloud provider. Zalando will leverage AWS’sMachine Learning (“ML”)services, analytics, compute, database, networking, serverless, storage and other services in order to enhance the shopping experience.



Further, AWS was selected by Standard Chartered Bank. Moreover, the latter signed a five-year agreement to leverage AWS’sreliable infrastructure and cloud services across its entire business in a bid to digitalize its operations and deliver personalized banking services across its 60 worldwide markets.



Further, Carrier entered a multi-year agreement with AWS to develop the Lynx platform with the help of the latter’s IoT, analytics and ML services.



We believe that expanding clientele will continue to contribute to the top line of AWS. In the last reported quarter, itgenerated $11.6 billion of revenues (12.1% of total revenues), which went up 29% year over year.

Expanding Service Portfolio

Notably, AWS’s focus on expanding the services portfolio is likely to continue aiding it in witnessing additions to its customer base.



AWS recently unveiled Amazon DevOps Guru, which improves application availability by using ML services.



Further, the company introduced three analytics capabilities—AQUA for Amazon Redshift, AWS Glue Elastic Views and Amazon QuickSight Q —for boosting the performance of Amazon Redshift data warehouses.



Additionally, the company rolled out five industrial ML services namely Amazon Monitron, Amazon Lookout for Equipment, the AWS Panorama Appliance, the AWS Panorama SDK, and Amazon Lookout for Vision.



Further, AWS recently made Amazon Managed Workflows for Apache Airflow (“MWAA”) generally available. Notably, the service offers availability, security and improved scalability to customers, while managing their workflows using Apache Airflow.



Notably, strengthening AWS portfolio will continue to drive Amazon’s momentum across cloud customer, which, in turn, will help it in sustaining the dominant position in the cloud market, wherein competition is intensifying with the growing endeavors of peers like Microsoft MSFT, Alphabet’s GOOGL Google and Alibaba BABA.



Per the latest Canalys data, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and Alibaba Cloud acquired worldwide cloud market share of 19%, 7% and 6%, respectively, in third-quarter 2020, while Amazon led with a 32% share.



Currently, Amazon carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

