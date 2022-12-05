Amazon's (AMZN) AWS Gets Selected by Yahoo, Boosts Clientele

Amazon AMZN continues to ride on its robust cloud computing arm, Amazon Web Services ("AWS"). Strengthening AWS offerings, which are constantly driving the company's cloud customer momentum, remains the key catalyst.



The latest selection of AWS by Yahoo as the preferred public cloud provider for the latter’s advertising technology business, Yahoo Ad Tech, is a testament to the aforesaid fact. This highlights the efficiency and reliability of AWS's innovative cloud products and services.



Notably, Yahoo is shifting all its advertising technology workloads to AWS to boost its advertising business operations, develop advanced solutions and reduce IT infrastructure costs.



Yahoo Ad Tech is leveraging AWS’ strong portfolio of cloud capabilities, including analytics, compute, Machine Learning (ML), serverless, and storage. To name a few, it is using Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud to gain insights on real-time advertising performance and Amazon Simple Storage Service to construct a centralized data lake.



Further, Yahoo Ad Tech intends to utilize Amazon SageMaker to streamline its ML pipeline.



The latest move by Yahoo strengthens its existing strategic relationship with AWS.

Expanding Customer Base

The latest move of Stability AI has added strength to the customer base of AWS.



We believe that AWS' persistent focus on bolstering its portfolio will continue to expand its clientele.



Apart from Yahoo, AWS was recently picked by Brookfield Asset Management BAM as the preferred cloud provider.



Brookfield has migrated its legacy systems to AWS in a bid to accelerate its digital transformation. For this, Brookfield leverages AWS’ analytics, containers, Internet of Things (IoT), ML, storage capabilities and robust partner network.



Also, Stability AI selected AWS as the preferred cloud provider. With the aid of AWS’ robust portfolio of cloud technologies and global infrastructure, Stability AI strives to build and scale its AI models.



Additionally, Descartes Labs has gone all-in on AWS by migrating its core information technology (IT) infrastructure to AWS.



Also, Wallbox has gone all-in on AWS by shifting its entire IT infrastructure, including design and manufacturing platforms, device and grid-management systems and customer-facing applications, to AWS.



This apart, Atos has selected AWS as its preferred enterprise cloud provider and signed a multiyear, global strategic transformation agreement.



Additionally, Slalom recently extended its global Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS.



We believe that the expanding customer base will continue to drive AWS’ top line growth. In third-quarter 2022, AWS generated revenues of $20.5 billion (16% of total sales), which grew 27% year over year.

Portfolio Strength – Key Catalyst

AWS’ growing efforts toward expanding its portfolio offerings are likely to strengthen its customer base.



Recently, AWS introduced a new data management service, namely Amazon DataZone, which eases the data management process and enables data producers to govern data access seamlessly.



Further, the company bolstered its ML strength by introducing eight new capabilities for Amazon SageMaker, namely - Role Manager, Model Cards, Model Dashboard, new data preparation, collaboration across data science teams, automated model validation, geospatial capabilities and automatic conversion of notebook code into production-ready jobs.



The company announced a new service called Amazon Security Lake, which is a purpose-built security data lake. It automatically centralizes an organization’s security data from cloud and on-premises sources into a purpose-built data lake.



It also announced a fully managed compute service, namely AWS SimSpace Weaver, that enables customers to deploy spatial simulations to model dynamic systems with many data points.



Further, it announced a new cloud application called AWS Supply Chain, which provides improved supply chain visibility to businesses.



Additionally, it introduced a new analytics service called AWS Clean Rooms that helps customers analyze and collaborate on collective datasets without revealing underlying data.



We believe that portfolio strength will continue to drive AWS’ customer momentum, which, in turn, will aid Amazon in sustaining its cloud dominance. This will instill investor optimism in the stock in the days ahead.



Further, this will aid Amazon, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), in gaining a competitive edge against its peers, namely Microsoft MSFT and Alphabet’s GOOGL Google.



Notably, Amazon has lost 43.6% on a year-to-date basis.



According to the latest Canalys report, AWS accounted for 32% of global cloud spending in third-quarter 2022, maintaining its leading position in the booming cloud market.



Microsoft’s Azure, which is currently riding on the robust adoption of its cloud offerings, increasing number of global availability zones and regions and strength in its consumption-based business, was marked as the second-largest cloud-service provider as it accounted for 22% of worldwide cloud spending.



Alphabet’s Google Cloud, which is strongly gaining from a solid portfolio, expanding data centers, availability zones and cloud regions, represented 9% of cloud spending, making it the third-largest cloud provider.

