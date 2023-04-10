Amazon's (AMZN) AWS Clientele Expands With Experian's Pick

Amazon AMZN continues to ride on its robust cloud computing arm — Amazon Web Services (AWS). Moreover, strengthening AWS offerings, which are constantly driving the company’s cloud customer momentum, remains the key catalyst.



Experian’s latest selection of AWS as the preferred cloud provider is a testament to the aforesaid fact and highlights the efficiency and reliability of AWS's innovative cloud products and services.



With the aid of AWS’s robust portfolio of cloud technologies and global infrastructure, Experian intends to shift its core business operations, consumer-services products, analytics tools and on-premises servers to AWS in a bid to support its multiyear information technology modernization initiative.



Additionally, it intends to build customized programs and offer real-time financial services by expanding the usage of AWS cloud computing services.

Amazon.com, Inc. Price and Consensus

Amazon.com, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Amazon.com, Inc. Quote

Expanding Customer Base

The latest move of Experian has added strength to the customer base of AWS.



We believe that AWS's persistent focus on bolstering its portfolio will continue to expand its clientele.



Apart from the recent selection by Experian, AWS was chosen by Southwest Airlines Co. LUV as the preferred cloud provider.



Southwest Airlines strives to boost its digital transformation efforts, deliver a responsive customer support experience, streamline its operations and unveil advanced digital solutions on the heels of AWS solutions.



In addition, AWS was recently picked by Zurich Insurance Group. It migrated its enterprise information technology infrastructure to AWS.



We believe that the expanding customer base will continue to drive AWS’s top-line growth. In fourth-quarter 2022, AWS generated revenues of $21.4 billion (14% of total sales), which grew 20% year over year.

To Conclude

We believe that AWS’s strengthening clientele across the world, on the back of its expanding portfolio, data centers and cloud regions, will continue to aid Amazon, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), in gaining a competitive edge against its peers, namely Microsoft MSFT and Alphabet’s GOOGL Google.



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Microsoft Azure has become the key growth driver for Microsoft. The company is currently riding on the robust adoption of Azure cloud offerings. Azure's increasing number of global availability zones and regions, along with strength in its consumption-based business, is likely to continue driving Microsoft's cloud momentum in the near term.



Similarly, Google Cloud is contributing substantial growth to the total revenues of Alphabet. Expanding data centers, availability zones and cloud regions are expected to keep boosting Alphabet's cloud position.



Nevertheless, AWS, with solid customer momentum, continues to maintain its dominant position in the cloud market.



According to the latest Canalys report, AWS accounted for 32% of global cloud spending in fourth-quarter 2022, maintaining its leading position in the booming cloud market.



Microsoft’s Azure, the second-largest cloud-service provider, accounted for 23% of worldwide cloud spending. Alphabet’s Google Cloud represented 10% of cloud spending, making it the third-largest cloud provider.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.