Amazon's (AMZN) AWS Client Bundesliga Offers New Match Facts

Amazon AMZN is constantly gaining traction among sports clients on the back of its robust cloud services portfolio.



This is evident from the latest announcement made by Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) and its existing client — Bundesliga, the professional association football (soccer) league of Germany — regarding new sports statistics.



Notably, Bundesliga is set to debut its two new Match Facts — Set Piece Threat and Skill — during Matchday 25 featuring Arminia Bielefeld versus FC Augsburg on Mar 4, 2022.



Both statistics, which are backed by AWS’s analytics, machine learning (ML), compute, storage, database, serverless, and media services, provide deep insights into players’ pace and actions on the pitch.



More precisely, Set Piece Threat offers a new perspective on a team’s scoring ability from plays like free kicks and corner kicks. Then again, Skill compares cumulative stats of Bundesliga players to assess the skills they bring across various positions.



For generating predictions from the underlined stats, Bundesliga leverages AWS to train, deploy and scale the ML models.



Previously, Bundesliga debuted its very first two Match Facts, namely Average Positions and Expected Goals, using AWS. Followed by this, it debuted Shot Efficiency and Passing Profile Match Facts, which provide deep insights about players’ goal opportunities and pass quality.

Portfolio Strength

The latest move of Bundesliga highlights the efficiency and reliability of AWS’s innovative cloud products and services. AWS’s focus on enhancing its service offerings is likely to drive its customer momentum.



AWS recently made its new purpose-built Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances — Hpc6a instances — generally available in a bid to strengthen its compute offerings.



The company’s unveiling of a visual development environment — AWS Amplify Studio, which enables web application user interface creation with minimal coding — remains noteworthy.



It announced a managed wide area network (WAN) service, namely AWS Cloud WAN. The new service aids in the seamless development, management, operation and monitoring of a global network with the help of a central dashboard.



The company introduced AWS Private 5G, which enables enterprises to deploy and scale their 5G mobile network seamlessly.

Expanding Customer Base

We believe that the expanding AWS portfolio will continue to aid AWS in winning customers.



Recently, AWS got selected by Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment as the official cloud provider and official provider of AI, ML, and deep learning cloud services. Maple Leaf will leverage AWS’s robust cloud capabilities to support its teams and lines of business.



Best Buy BBY picked AWS as its preferred cloud provider for cloud infrastructure services and its strategic partner for developing cloud engineering talent.



Best Buy strives to make its retail operations more efficient and accelerate the creation of digital experiences and innovation of its customer experience.



We believe that the expanding customer base will continue to drive AWS’s top line. In fourth-quarter 2021, AWS generated revenues of $17.8 billion (13% of Amazon’s net sales), which rose 40% year over year.

To Conclude

We believe that all these endeavors, along with expanding portfolio, data centers and cloud region, will continue to aid Amazon, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), in gaining a competitive edge against its peers, namely Microsoft MSFT and Alphabet’s GOOGL Google.



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Notably, Microsoft Azure has become the key growth driver for Microsoft. The company is currently riding on the robust adoption of Azure cloud offerings. Notably, Azure's increasing number of availability zones and regions globally, along with strength in its consumption-based business, is likely to continue driving Microsoft's cloud momentum in the near term.



Similarly, Google Cloud is contributing substantial growth to the total revenues of Alphabet. Expanding data centers, availability zones and cloud regions are expected to keep boosting Alphabet's cloud position.



Nevertheless, AWS, with a solid customer momentum, continues to maintain its dominant position in the cloud market.



According to the latest Canalys report, AWS accounted for 33% of the global cloud spending in fourth-quarter 2021, while Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud accounted for 22% and 9% of the total cloud spending worldwide, respectively.

