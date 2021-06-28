Amazon's (AMZN) AWS Acquires Wickr, Expands Key Offerings

Amazon AMZN fortifies its presence in the promising online messaging app space with Wickr.



Notably, Wickr is the provider of a highly secured, end-to-end encrypted messaging platform, which has been recently acquired by Amazon’s cloud computing arm — Amazon Web Services (“AWS”).



Wickr’s platform also supports seamless voice and video calling, video conferencing, and file sharing. Further, the Wickr app lets users set self-destruction timers via its ephemeral messaging feature.



The latest buyout expands AWS’s key offerings. Moreover, AWS will be able to expand its reach to military groups, security-conscious enterprises, and most importantly government agencies, which rely on Wickr to a great extent for availing secured encrypted messaging solutions as it meets the security criteria set by the National Security Agency.



Moreover, the acquisition bodes well for AWS’s strengthening efforts toward gaining traction among customers, especially government organizations. This, in turn, is likely to contribute well to AWS’s business growth.

Amazon.com, Inc. Price and Consensus

Amazon.com, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Amazon.com, Inc. Quote

More Into the Move

We note that the latest move holds promise in the data-driven world.



Amid the pandemic, as more business communications are taking place over the web,owing to the increasing trend of remote working; the demand for secured communication and collaboration software is rapidly increasing.



Notably, Wickr’s platform is based onend-to-end encryption due to which the decryption of messages can be done only by people on both ends of a conversation, unlike other encrypted messaging apps, which store messages in an uncrypted form in their servers.



Hence, Wickr enjoys a strong momentum among enterprises and government agencies, which want to protect their communications across various locations.



This remains crucial for Amazon, which is deepening its focus on government agencies.



Moreover, with the Wickr acquisition, the company peps up the online messaging app competition against other messaging app providers like Signal, Brosix, Slack, Microsoft’s MSFT Teams and Alphabet’s GOOGL Google Hangout.

AWS: Key Catalyst

AWS has become an integral of Amazon. In first-quarter 2021, AWS generated $13.5 billion in revenues (12% of total revenues), which rose 32% year over year.

We note that solid momentum across AWS has been aiding Amazon in generating high margins from the cloud business.This can primarily be attributed to the popularity and the growing adoption rate of AWS due to its strong cloud service offerings.



This, in turn, is aiding AWS’sdominance in the booming cloud market, wherein Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Alibaba’s BABA cloud division and IBM cloud, among others, are also leaving no stone unturned to bolster their footprints.



Per the latest Canalys data, Microsoft Azure andGoogle Cloud acquired a worldwide cloud market share of 19% and 7% in first-quarter 2021, respectively, while Amazon led with a 32% share.



Currently, Amazon carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.



Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.



See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.