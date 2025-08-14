Amazon's Ad Business Hits Milestone: Is it the Next Revenue Pillar?

Amazon’s AMZN advertising business hit a milestone in the second quarter of 2025, capturing 9.36% of the company’s total revenues — the highest share ever recorded — and rose 23% year over year to $15.69 billion, representing 9.36% of total revenues. This momentum reflects the impact of AI-powered optimization, a growing share of the digital advertising market, and AMZN’s ability to harness its vast retail media presence, proprietary shopping data, and expanding connected TV (CTV) footprint. The global rollout of Prime Video ads adds a high-value, premium channel that could further lift revenues.



Digital advertising fuels Amazon’s top line in two ways. It directly generates revenues from brands paying for sponsored placements, display and video ads, while also boosting product visibility and retail transactions, which in turn drive sales and third-party seller fees. Monetizing Prime Video’s audience creates an additional high-CPM revenue stream less dependent on seasonal shopping trends.



Amazon’s ad ecosystem reaches over 300 million ad-supported users in the United States alone, spanning retail, Prime Video, Twitch and Fire TV. Live sports like the NFL, NASCAR, and NBA deepen engagement, while the landmark Roku partnership grants advertisers exclusive access to 80 million CTV households — the largest authenticated footprint in the United States — via Amazon DSP.



The Amazon DSP remains a growth engine, powered by trillions of proprietary browsing, shopping and streaming signals. Combined with strong supply-side relationships and privacy-safe clean rooms, it delivers measurable, high-impact results. With third-quarter total revenues projected at $174-$179.5 billion, Amazon signals confidence in sustaining and potentially accelerating its ad-driven growth trajectory.

Amazon Faces Stiff Competition in Digital Advertising

Alphabet Inc. GOOGL commands advertising dominance through Google Search and YouTube, leveraging its massive user base, strong brand equity and advanced AI to optimize targeting and monetization. In the second quarter of 2025, Alphabet’s ad revenues rose 10.4% year over year to $71.34 billion. Alphabet’s market leadership is reinforced by innovations like the Mobile Friendly algorithm update, product listings, flight search, Google Now and AI integration, alongside its growing cloud presence, driving sustained growth in digital advertising.



Meta Platforms META excels in advertising through precise targeting across Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Threads, leveraging demographic, behavioral and psychographic data to boost engagement. In the second quarter of 2025, META’s ad revenues rose 21.1% to $46.6 billion, with full-year growth projected at 12.5%. META’s integration of AI enhances personalization and campaign performance, though privacy regulations and transparency concerns remain significant challenges in its rivalry with Amazon.

AMZN’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

AMZN shares have gained 2.2% in the year-to-date period, underperforming the Zacks Internet – Commerce industry and the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector’s growth of 8.3% and 7.1%, respectively.

AMZN’s YTD Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, AMZN stock is currently trading at a forward 12-month Price/Sales ratio of 3.15X compared with the industry’s 2.27X. AMZN has a Value Score of C.

AMZN’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMZN’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $6.70 per share, up by 5.8% over the past 30 days. This indicates a 21.16% increase from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Amazon stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.