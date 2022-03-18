US Markets
AMZN

Amazon's 2nd union vote in New York set for late April - U.S. labor board

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Amazon.com Inc workers at the company's "LDJ5" warehouse in Staten Island, New York will vote in person starting on April 25 on whether to unionize, the U.S. National Labor Relations Board said Friday in an election notice.

March 18 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O workers at the company's "LDJ5" warehouse in Staten Island, New York will vote in person starting on April 25 on whether to unionize, the U.S. National Labor Relations Board said Friday in an election notice.

Workers received the go-ahead for the vote earlier this month, making this the third union election Amazon is facing this year on top of contests in Bessemer, Alabama and at the retailer's "JFK8" facility in Staten Island. L1N2V605Z

(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Palo Alto, Calif.)

((Jeffrey.Dastin@thomsonreuters.com; +1 424 434 7548;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular