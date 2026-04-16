Amazon's 20% Surge Explained: Multiple Expansion, Market Momentum, and Whether the Stock Is Still a Buy

Key Points

Amazon’s sharp two-week jump looks driven by market-wide multiple expansion, not new fundamentals.

Investors must weigh paying a premium for Amazon now versus waiting for a better margin of safety.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Amazon's rapid move from about $199 to $243 spotlights how mega‑cap multiple expansion can reshape valuations fast. See how this affects Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and what it means for spotting "screaming buys," in the video below.

*This video was published on April 14, 2026.

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*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2026.

Jim Gillies has positions in Amazon and Lululemon Athletica Inc. and has the following options: long December 2028 $42.50 calls on PayPal, short December 2028 $42.50 puts on PayPal, and short June 2026 $47.50 calls on PayPal. Loren Horst has positions in Adobe, Amazon, Lululemon Athletica Inc., and PayPal. Sanmeet Deo, CFA has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adobe, Amazon, Lululemon Athletica Inc., and PayPal. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2028 $330 calls on Adobe, short January 2028 $340 calls on Adobe, and short June 2026 $50 calls on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.