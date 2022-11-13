Amazon's 10 Best Gift Ideas for Women

Gift-giving fills some people with anxiety. That's because we all want to get it right. To lend a hand, we've pulled together some gifts from Amazon we're pretty sure would make most women happy. Even if you don't find something that strikes your fancy on this list (or don't think it will strike her's), perhaps these options will serve as inspiration.

1. Aromatherapy candles four-pack: $17

We know, we know. Candles are so overdone. Hear us out here, though. If you're buying for a woman who rarely takes time for herself to read a book or simply relax in a warm bath, these beauties may encourage her to do just that. This four-pack features aromatherapy candles with 8% essential oil and 120 hours of burning time. Plus, the box they arrive in is absolutely lovely. So, whether she's a stay-at-home parent, a small business owner, or works nine to five, she'll have something to look forward to at the end of the day.

2. Personalized canvas bag: $20 (get an extra 5% off with coupon)

You may be surprised by how thoughtful a gift this is. After all, the recipient can carry this 17" by 11.8" heavy-duty bag everywhere she goes -- from Pilates to a farmer's market. It's not only convenient, but the black and ivory bag monogrammed with her initials is as classy-looking as all get out.

3. Heated neck massage pillow: On sale for $37

Who among us would not enjoy the opportunity to relax and enjoy a heated neck massage at the end of a busy day? The Victor Jergen Neck Massage Pillow offers shiatsu deep kneading to the shoulders and back. It can even be strapped onto a car headrest to provide a nice message on long trips.

4. Charcuterie board set and cheese platter: $40 (get an extra 5% off with coupon)

We can't say we're particularly into cheese boards around here, but this Smirly Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set is beyond cool. First, you receive a great-looking bamboo charcuterie board. Inside that thick board is a drawer that pulls out to reveal cheese knives and a space to add dates, nuts, or some other small food item. Finally, there's a separate round fruit tray.

5. Vintage writing journal: $30

Any woman in your life who enjoys journaling, doodling, or simply jotting notes down in a beautiful notebook is likely to be wild about this lined, refillable vintage writing journal called Tree of Life Faux Leather Cover Notebook.

6. Cincom hand massager with heat and compression: $70 (get an extra $10 off with coupon)

Not to get too caught up in massagers, but this one is rather amazing. If you have someone in your life with arthritis or carpal tunnel, we can guarantee they'll appreciate this cordless hand massager.

7. Hand-blown glass hummingbird feeder: $30

The word "stunning" scarcely describes the LUJII Hummingbird feeder. It's hand-blown, meaning every piece is different. It will never fade, has five feeding stations, and holds 36 ounces of fluid. Whether the lady you're buying for loves to relax in her garden or would enjoy watching hummingbirds from her kitchen window, a hummingbird feeder is a great idea.

8. Coach signature leather corner zip wristlet: $41

Did you know the average woman's purse weighs more than six pounds? While that may not sound like much, it wears on a person. If a woman in your life is downsizing the bag she carries around, this wristlet from Coach offers a stylish transition.

9. Mother of pearl trinket box: $69

A mother of pearl trinket box is perfect for holding important things, like a voter registration card, immunization records, rings, and other small items. It will also last forever (or nearly so). Mother of Pearl is a classic, and these boxes are nothing short of beautiful. Plus, although it will look like you raided your brokerage account to pay for it, it's only $69.

10. UGG women's Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper: $100

Every family has that person who's always cold. These UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slippers can help remedy that by surrounding her feet in dyed sheep fur. And they're available in just about any color combination you can imagine.

When it comes to gift buying, there's no reason to break the bank. Rather, focus on what the recipient enjoys. They're sure to appreciate the thoughtful gesture.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Dana George has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

