Amazon’s 1-2 Punch: AI-Powered Listings and Eli Lilly Deal Make AMZN a Must-Buy

By now, it’s well established that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is not only an e-commerce juggernaut and cloud-computing contender, but is also deeply involved in artificial intelligence technology. As Amazon continues to offer the latest and greatest AI features to its merchants and customers, the bull case for AMZN stock only grows stronger.

A strategic collaboration with a well-known Big Pharma company could add even more value to Amazon stock. So, get ready for a big package of profits as Amazon’s loyal investors should be as optimistic as they’ve ever been.

Amazon Introduces a New AI Tool

Interestingly, some investors don’t really think of Amazon as an AI company. However, Amazon has tested out generative AI capabilities with its customers and rolled out a shopping chatbot assistant. Amazon has also used gen-AI to create better product images for advertisers.

So, what has Amazon been up to lately? Reportedly, the company is adding a new AI-powered tool. This tool will make it easier for merchants to create product listings on Amazon’s e-commerce platform.

Previously, Amazon sellers could use AI to generate a product listing by just entering a few words about that product. Now, it’s even easier because merchants can just enter a website page’s address.

Then, according to Amazon’s blog, the website page “is automatically parsed by our generative AI-based features, to create high-quality, engaging listings for Amazon’s store.” It’s yet another example, in case you needed it, of how Amazon really is actually using gen-AI instead of just talking about it on conference calls.

Amazon Helps Weight-Loss Drug Get Delivered

AI isn’t the only trend that Amazon is involved with in 2024. Evidently, the company is also involved in the weight-loss-drug trend, albeit indirectly.

Specifically, Amazon is teaming up with pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) to help get a weight-loss drug delivered. Eli Lilly’s popular weight-loss drug is Zepbound, and this drug will available through Amazon Pharmacy.

With its LillyDirect program, Eli Lilly was already selling certain drugs through digital pharmacies. By teaming up with Amazon Pharmacy, however, Eli Lilly is definitely kicking it up a notch.

Eli Lilly will offer more products through Amazon Pharmacy than just Zepbound. For example, treatments for diabetes and migraine headaches will also be available.

However, the buzz on Wall Street is about Eli Lilly’s weight-loss drug being available through Amazon’s digital pharmacy delivery service. Time will tell, but this partnership could turn out to be a major win-win for both companies.

AMZN Stock: More Gains Will Arrive at Your Front Door

Plain and simple, Amazon is an AI company, whether investors recognize this or not. The company will undoubtedly continue to find creative ways to deploy gen-AI functionalities in its services.

Plus, Amazon is making a smart move by collaborating with Eli Lilly to enable convenient access to weight-loss drugs. Therefore, Amazon is a prime pick for investors and AMZN stock should deliver more gains in 2024.

