Amazon.com (WSE:AMZN) Price Target Increased by 13.80% to 1,147.45

The average one-year price target for Amazon.com (WSE:AMZN) has been revised to PLN1,147.45 / share. This is an increase of 13.80% from the prior estimate of PLN1,008.27 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of PLN764.49 to a high of PLN1,420.59 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.05% from the latest reported closing price of PLN972.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6,070 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amazon.com. This is an decrease of 1,497 owner(s) or 19.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMZN is 1.80%, an increase of 22.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.98% to 7,875,309K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 631,176K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 225,121K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 222,642K shares , representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 2.86% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 168,938K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 160,046K shares , representing an increase of 5.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 89.83% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 142,400K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 130,958K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 143,000K shares , representing a decrease of 9.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 2.98% over the last quarter.

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