Amazon.com vs. Dutch Bros: Which Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026, the E-Commerce Giant or the Fast-Growing Beverage Company?

Key Points

Amazon continues to leverage its massive cloud infrastructure and global Prime ecosystem to drive diversified revenue growth.

Dutch Bros is rapidly scaling its drive-thru beverage footprint with a focus on high-growth markets and customer loyalty.

Which of these consumer-focused giants offers the better path for your portfolio in 2026?

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Choosing between a global e-commerce titan and a rapidly growing beverage chain requires balancing massive scale with aggressive expansion. Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) both aim for a share of your spending in 2026.

Amazon dominates cloud computing and digital retail, while Dutch Bros captures the high-frequency caffeine market through its unique drive-thru model. While one relies on digital infrastructure, the other bets on physical speed and community connection. Comparing these businesses helps you decide if a diversified tech leader or a focused growth play fits your portfolio.

The case for Amazon.com

Amazon operates a massive global ecosystem that includes online retail, cloud computing via Amazon Web Services (AWS), and high-growth advertising services. It serves a diverse set of customers ranging from individual shoppers and third-party sellers to large enterprises and software developers.

The company continues to dominate among retail stocks by integrating its Prime membership with logistical speed and expanding into healthcare and AI. Its third-party seller marketplace remains a core component, though recent regulatory scrutiny regarding marketplace practices and Prime subscription oversight adds complexity.

In its 2025 fiscal year (FY), revenue reached $716.9 billion, representing a growth rate of 12.4% compared to the previous year. This expansion helped the company generate a net income of $77.7 billion during the same period. The net margin, which measures the percentage of revenue kept as profit, improved to 10.8% from 9.3% in the prior fiscal year. This trend indicates that the business is effectively converting its massive sales volume into bottom-line profit.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is 0.4x. This ratio compares total debt to the value of shareholder equity, suggesting the company maintains a conservative level of borrowing relative to its size. The current ratio, which shows if a business can cover its short-term debts with short-term assets, is 1.1x. Furthermore, free cash flow reached $7.7 billion in FY 2025, representing the cash remaining after the business pays for its operational costs and capital investments.

The case for Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros focuses on the high-frequency beverage market with a drive-thru model that emphasizes speed and community connection. As of March 31, 2026, the company operated 1,177 locations across 25 states, supported by a growing base of loyal customers using its digital rewards app.

Recent growth moves include the acquisition of 29 franchised locations in the Phoenix area and the integration of the Clutch Coffee brand. The company recently transitioned its bakery supplier partnership, showing a continued focus on optimizing its supply chain as it scales.

During FY 2025, revenue climbed to $1.6 billion, marking a significant increase of 27.9% over the previous year. The company reported a net income of $79.8 million for the fiscal year, a sharp rise from the $1.7 million reported just two years prior. This resulted in a net margin of 4.9%, showing an upward trend from the 2.8% recorded in the prior period. Rapid expansion into new markets remains the primary engine for this accelerating top-line performance.

Based on the December 2025 balance sheet, the company carries a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.6x. A ratio above 1.0 indicates that total liabilities exceed the value of shareholder equity, which is common for companies in aggressive expansion phases. The current ratio is 1.5x, indicating a solid ability to meet short-term obligations. Additionally, the company generated $54.4 million in free cash flow.

Risk profile comparison

Amazon faces persistent regulatory and legal scrutiny, including a Senate probe and settlements with the Federal Trade Commission regarding its marketplace practices. The company must also navigate intense competition in the cloud and AI sectors from well-funded rivals such as Microsoft.

Furthermore, significant international operations in regions such as China and India expose Amazon to trade restrictions and complex regulatory changes. These factors could disrupt business structures or lead to significant impairment charges if not managed carefully.

Dutch Bros deals with risks related to its rapid expansion, which can strain management resources and lead to operational inefficiencies. The company is also vulnerable to commodity price swings for ingredients, including coffee beans and its proprietary Rebel energy drinks. Since roughly 65% of its shops are in the Western United States, it faces geographic risks from regional economic shifts or wildfires. Furthermore, competition from established coffee retailers like Starbucks poses a threat to its market share and customer loyalty.

Valuation comparison

Dutch Bros commands a much higher multiple than Amazon, reflecting the market's anticipation of continued rapid expansion and shop growth. The Forward P/E ratio, which compares the stock price to future earnings estimates, and the P/S ratio, which measures price against revenue, both show a significant premium for the coffee chain.

Metric Amazon.com Dutch Bros Forward P/E 24.9x 71.6x P/S ratio 3.5x 6.9x

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

On the surface, these consumer-oriented companies present investors with a choice between a veteran e-commerce conglomerate and a fast-rising beverage chain. However, the arrival of artificial intelligence shifts choosing between these investment opportunities substantially in Amazon’s favor.

That said, Dutch Bros is an attractive stock to own. The company’s revenue has grown every quarter for the past two years. That’s an impressive accomplishment, driven by the opening of new locations and growth in same-store sales, which illustrates its customer loyalty.

However, Amazon’s AWS is benefiting from massive customer demand for the company’s AI offerings. In the second quarter, the e-commerce leader reported outstanding AWS sales growth of 37% year over year to $42.2 billion. This helped the company achieve a 20% increase in Q2 revenue over 2025, the kind of growth rate seen in an up-and-coming business such as Dutch Bros, not a conglomerate the size of Amazon.

With the AI market expected to see years of expansion, AWS’ Q2 performance could be just the start. Strong sales growth along with a much more reasonable share price valuation means Amazon is the better stock to buy right now.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Amazon, Dutch Bros, Microsoft, and Starbucks. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Dutch Bros, Microsoft, and Starbucks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.