Amazon.com vs. CAVA: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026, the Veteran E-Commerce Giant or Rising Restaurant Chain?

Key Points

Amazon.com maintains a dual advantage through its global e-commerce dominance and its highly profitable AWS cloud computing division.

CAVA Group is rapidly expanding its footprint in the Mediterranean fast-casual dining space with strong digital sales and a growing physical presence.

Should you invest in the established scale of a tech giant or the high-growth potential of a rising restaurant star?

10 stocks we like better than Amazon ›

Choosing between a global technology leader and a fast-growing restaurant chain depends on your risk tolerance and long-term growth goals. Is Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) or CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) the better buy for your 2026 portfolio?

Amazon provides essential digital infrastructure and retail services to millions of global users, while CAVA aims to redefine the dining experience with its Mediterranean-inspired menu. Although they operate in entirely different sectors, both companies are competing for the same consumer dollars and investor attention in a rapidly shifting economic landscape.

The case for Amazon.com

Amazon serves a massive global audience including consumers, developers, and advertisers. Its business strategy focuses on high-frequency retail transactions and high-margin cloud services through Amazon Web Services (AWS). As a dominant leader among retail stocks, it manages an extensive network of third-party sellers where China-based partners provide a significant portion of inventory.

In its 2025 fiscal year (FY), revenue reached $716.9 billion, representing growth of 12.4% compared to the previous year. Net income for the period was $77.7 billion, with a net margin of 10.8%. This shows an improvement in profitability compared to the 9.3% net margin recorded in 2024.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is 0.4x. This metric compares a company's total debt to its shareholder equity, suggesting the firm uses moderate levels of borrowing to fund operations. The current ratio, which measures the ability to cover short-term liabilities with short-term assets, is 1.1x. Free cash flow, calculated as cash from operations minus capital spending, reached $7.7 billion during the year.

The case for CAVA

CAVA operates a Mediterranean fast-casual brand that prioritizes healthful food and digital convenience. The company serves guests across various demographics and is expanding into new markets, such as Cincinnati and St. Louis. Digital channels are a major component of its strategy, accounting for 37.9% of its revenue in the most recent fiscal year.

In FY 2025, revenue was $1.2 billion, which reflects a growth rate of 22.4%. Net income was $63.7 million, resulting in a net margin of 5.4%. This represents a decrease from the prior year net margin of 13.5%, though the company continues to focus on aggressive expansion.

As of the December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is 0.6x. This ratio helps investors understand how much debt a business uses relative to the value owned by shareholders. The current ratio is 2.7x, indicating that the company has significantly more short-term assets than short-term liabilities. Free cash flow, which represents the cash remaining after the business pays for its operating costs and equipment, was $26.1 million.

Risk profile comparison

Amazon faces substantial pressure from ongoing regulatory and litigation risks, including a U.S. Federal Trade Commission probe and an antitrust class-action lawsuit. The company also deals with intense global competition in cloud services and digital advertising from companies such as Microsoft. Additionally, rapid growth and the adoption of artificial intelligence place a significant strain on its tech infrastructure.

CAVA faces its own set of legal challenges, including a major lawsuit in 2026 regarding allegations of insider stock sales and the concealment of slowing growth. The business is also vulnerable to supply chain disruptions for key ingredients like chicken and olive oil. Furthermore, the company must manage high pre-opening costs and intense competition from other restaurant leaders including Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Valuation comparison

CAVA currently trades at a significant premium compared to Amazon, reflecting much higher growth expectations from investors for the Mediterranean restaurant chain.

Metric Amazon.com CAVA Forward P/E 24.9x 119.7x P/S ratio 3.5x 6.5x

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Deciding to invest in Amazon or CAVA is a tough decision. Both are seeing robust sales growth. In the second quarter, Amazon reported revenue of $200.6 billion, a 20% increase over 2025. Its AWS division was the big growth engine with 37% year-over-year Q2 sales growth to $42.2 billion, thanks to the strong customer demand for its AI offerings.

Meanwhile, CAVA delivered an impressive 32% year-over-year sales increase to $434.4 million in its fiscal first quarter ended April 19. The rise in revenue was due to strong customer traffic growth of 7%. To maintain this trend, the company decided not to raise prices as costs increased, a contributing factor to its net margin dropping in FY 2025.

While both companies are seeing success, the stock I would buy in 2026 is Amazon. Although its free cash flow is declining as it spends more to expand its AI infrastructure, the company delivered impressive diluted earnings-per-share (EPS) of $5.75 in Q2, a substantial increase from the prior year’s $1.68.

Along with EPS growth, Amazon boasts a far better share price valuation from both a sales and forward earnings multiple perspective. Also, its AWS sales expansion shows it is capturing AI demand, and that’s a massive tailwind for its business.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Amazon, Cava Group, Chipotle Mexican Grill, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Cava Group, Chipotle Mexican Grill, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short September 2026 $35 calls on Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.