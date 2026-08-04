Amazon.com vs. Carnival: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026, the E-Commerce Leader or the Cruise Provider in the Rebounding Travel Sector?

Key Points

Amazon.com remains a powerhouse in cloud computing and digital advertising while streamlining its global fulfillment network.

Carnival is capitalizing on record travel demand and expanding its fleet capacity to improve its overall debt profile.

Which of these consumer discretionary giants deserves your investment capital as the end of 2026 approaches?

10 stocks we like better than Amazon ›

Investors interested in consumer stocks have a choice between the high-growth cloud and e-commerce scale of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and the cyclical recovery and leisure demand of Carnival (NYSE:CCL) to determine the best investment path for 2026.

Amazon.com relies on its massive logistics infrastructure and high-margin technology services to drive returns. Meanwhile, Carnival serves millions of travelers seeking cruise vacations, focusing on growing its guest capacity and repaying pandemic-era liabilities. Both companies operate in the consumer cyclical sector but offer vastly different exposure to technology and leisure trends.

The case for Amazon.com

Amazon.com operates as a global technology leader, selling goods through its online and physical stores while providing infrastructure for the modern web through Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company maintains its dominance among retail stocks by integrating its massive online marketplace with rapid delivery services and third-party seller programs. China-based sellers and suppliers remain highly significant to the company's third-party services and advertising revenue, though this creates some supply chain complexity.

In its 2025 fiscal year (FY), the company reported revenue of $716.9 billion, representing growth of 12.4% over the prior year. This expansion was accompanied by net income of $77.7 billion, which reflects a net margin of 10.8%. These figures highlight the impact of the high-margin AWS segment, which continues to offset the lower profitability of the core retail operations.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was 0.4x. This ratio measures total debt against shareholder equity, and a lower number indicates a more conservative financial structure. The current ratio, which compares short-term assets to liabilities to measure liquidity, was 1.1x. Furthermore, the company generated free cash flow of $7.7 billion during the fiscal year. Free cash flow is the cash left over after a company pays for its operations and capital expenditures, such as new data centers.

The case for Carnival

Carnival is the largest cruise operator in the world, managing a portfolio of eight distinct brands including Princess Cruises and Holland America Line. The company focuses on the global travel market, primarily sourcing its 13.5 million annual guests from North America and Europe. Distribution relies heavily on a diverse base of travel agent partners and proprietary port destinations, including Celebration Key and Half Moon Cay.

In FY 2025, revenue reached $26.6 billion, which was an increase of 6.4% compared to the previous year. The company posted net income of $2.8 billion for the period, resulting in a net margin of 10.4%. This performance illustrates the continued rebound in the cruise industry as travelers prioritize experiences and the company optimizes its occupancy levels across its 90-ship fleet.

According to its November 2025 balance sheet, the company had a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.3x. This suggests a higher level of debt relative to the equity held by shareholders. The current ratio was 0.3x, indicating that short-term liabilities exceed short-term assets, which is a common occurrence in the cruise industry due to customer deposits for future trips. Free cash flow was $2.6 billion, providing the company with capital to service its debt obligations and reinvest in ship upgrades.

Risk profile comparison

Amazon.com faces intense competition in e-commerce, cloud services, and advertising from well-funded rivals like Microsoft. The company is currently navigating significant legal and regulatory pressures, including active antitrust investigations and a potential $2.5 billion settlement regarding marketplace oversight. Furthermore, operations in China and India face complex licensing restrictions and trade barriers that could force future restructurings of its international business units.

Carnival is sensitive to geopolitical instability and health-related concerns, which can disrupt itineraries and reduce traveler demand. The company also faces rising costs due to environmental regulations, including projected expenses of roughly $170 million for emission allowances in 2026. Additionally, the business must manage significant debt obligations and competition from major peers such as Royal Caribbean Cruises, which could impact liquidity if cash flow generation slows.

Valuation comparison

Carnival appears significantly cheaper based on its future earnings estimates, while Amazon.com commands a higher premium due to its dominant market position and cleaner balance sheet.

Metric Amazon.com Carnival Forward P/E 24.9x 12.5x P/S ratio 3.5x 1.4x

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Amazon and Carnival Corporation are at interesting intersections in their businesses. The former is investing heavily in artificial intelligence infrastructure, betting that AI is a key part of the company’s future. Carnival is recovering from the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic as the travel industry also rebounds, although the U.S. war with Iran during the crucial summer travel season casts a shadow over the recovery.

Despite the conflict in the Middle East, Carnival is doing well. In its fiscal second quarter ended May 31, it reported record revenue of $6.7 billion. The company is poised for further growth. It announced bookings for the remainder of 2026 are ahead of the previous year with demand for 2027 and beyond continuing to exceed prior-year levels.

While Carnival is benefiting from the travel industry’s revival, Amazon has a larger tailwind behind it. AI is already making an impact on the e-commerce giant’s business. In Q2, AWS sales increased a whopping 37% year over year to $42.2 billion. This helped to propel the company to $200.6 billion in Q2 revenue compared with $167.7 billion in 2025, representing excellent 20% growth.

Considering that the AI sector is still expanding rapidly, Amazon’s Q2 results could be just the start of strong sales ahead. Consequently, Amazon is worth the higher share price valuation to make it the stock I would buy over Carnival in 2026.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Amazon, Carnival Corp., Microsoft, and Royal Caribbean Cruises. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends Carnival Corp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.