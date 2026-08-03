Amazon.com vs. Airbnb: Comparing Revenue Trends Between an E-Commerce Leader and a Travel Giant

Key Points

Amazon currently demonstrates a much stronger overall revenue position, displaying a consistently higher and more stable upward trajectory than Airbnb across the comparison period.

Over roughly the last eight quarters, Amazon has displayed steady quarter-over-quarter revenue growth culminating in year-end peaks, while Airbnb experiences a highly volatile seasonal pattern featuring massive quarter-over-quarter spikes primarily during the third quarter.

Investors should closely watch whether the two companies maintain these established seasonal revenue patterns or if their distinct quarter-over-quarter variations begin to flatten out over time.

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Amazon.com: Broad Segment Expansion and Steady Upward Revenue Trends

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) primarily operates a massive global retail enterprise, selling consumer merchandise, subscription services, and advanced cloud computing solutions, through its Amazon Web Services (AWS) division, to various individual and enterprise clients.

While launching its internal logistics network to outside businesses and securing a large cloud agreement with Pinterest, it reported a 31% net income margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Airbnb: Navigating Travel Seasons and Evolving Regulations in Revenue

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) manages a global digital marketplace that seamlessly connects independent hosts offering varied lodging accommodations and local experiences with traveling guests worldwide.

It expanded its offerings with a summer update introducing grocery delivery categories, while navigating new European data rules and generating a 6% net income margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Why Revenue Matters for Retail Investors

Revenue remains essential for retail investors because it offers a direct baseline measurement of total consumer demand for a business over time. Tracking this figure helps investors understand the total scale and top-line growth trajectory of a company.

Quarterly Revenue for Amazon.com and Airbnb

Quarter (Period End) Amazon.com Revenue Airbnb Revenue Q3 2024 (Sept. 2024) $158.9 billion $3.7 billion Q4 2024 (Dec. 2024) $187.8 billion $2.5 billion Q1 2025 (March 2025) $155.7 billion $2.3 billion Q2 2025 (June 2025) $167.7 billion $3.1 billion Q3 2025 (Sept. 2025) $180.2 billion $4.1 billion Q4 2025 (Dec. 2025) $213.4 billion $2.8 billion Q1 2026 (March 2026) $181.5 billion $2.7 billion Q2 2026 $200.6 billion (period ended June 2026) Not yet reported

Data source: Company filings. Data as of July 31, 2026.

Foolish Take

Amazon’s far greater sales compared to Airbnb not only illustrates the size and scale of e-commerce compared to the travel industry, but also the retailer’s rapidly rising revenue in the artificial intelligence sector. Amazon’s cloud computing business, AWS, experienced incredible 37% year-over-year sales growth to $42.2 billion in the second quarter, demonstrating its success at capturing AI demand.

Amazon’s robust 20% year-over-year sales growth in Q2 led to diluted earnings-per-share of $5.75, up substantially from the prior year’s $1.68. This contributed to its stock marching back towards its 52-week high of $278.56.

While Amazon’s revenue peaks in the fourth quarter thanks to the holiday shopping season, Airbnb’s sales are highest in Q3 due to the summer travel time. The platform provider for private property owners to rent out accommodations saw its stock hit a 52-week high of $156.50 on July 29 due to the travel industry’s strong seasonal demand.

Airbnb’s Q1 sales of $2.7 billion was an 18% year-over-year increase, a healthy growth rate. Whether its stock price soars higher will depend on its Q2 earnings results, coming on August 6.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Airbnb, Amazon, and Pinterest. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Airbnb, Amazon, and Pinterest. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.