Amazon.com Unusual Options Activity For November 05

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AMZN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 15 extraordinary options activities for Amazon.com. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 53% leaning bullish and 20% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $220,201, and 10 are calls, amounting to $486,834.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $155.0 and $215.0 for Amazon.com, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Amazon.com's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Amazon.com's whale trades within a strike price range from $155.0 to $215.0 in the last 30 days.

Amazon.com Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.69 $1.66 $1.68 $170.00 $84.3K 27.0K 660 AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/08/24 $16.75 $16.55 $16.67 $180.00 $83.3K 2.1K 132 AMZN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/08/24 $36.5 $36.1 $36.3 $160.00 $72.6K 834 0 AMZN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $50.25 $49.45 $49.88 $185.00 $49.8K 3.0K 11 AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $8.45 $8.3 $8.45 $215.00 $49.0K 2.7K 0

About Amazon.com

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Amazon.com, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Amazon.com Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 2,993,010, with AMZN's price up by 0.28%, positioned at $196.32. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 86 days. Expert Opinions on Amazon.com

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $223.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Amazon.com with a target price of $225. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $210. * An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $210. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Bernstein keeps a Outperform rating on Amazon.com with a target price of $235. * An analyst from DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $235.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Amazon.com with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.