Amazon.com Unusual Options Activity For August 16

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Amazon.com. Our analysis of options history for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) revealed 21 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 57% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $201,560, and 18 were calls, valued at $1,184,098.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $120.0 and $205.0 for Amazon.com, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Amazon.com's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Amazon.com's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $120.0 to $205.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Amazon.com Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $59.75 $57.95 $59.05 $120.00 $188.9K 1.0K 0 AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $57.55 $56.2 $56.85 $120.00 $181.9K 2.2K 19 AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $14.85 $14.75 $14.85 $180.00 $148.5K 27.6K 163 AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $2.02 $1.88 $2.02 $175.00 $100.5K 19.7K 928 AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $33.0 $32.4 $32.85 $200.00 $95.2K 3.0K 31

About Amazon.com

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

In light of the recent options history for Amazon.com, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Amazon.com's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 6,574,866, the AMZN's price is up by 0.03%, now at $177.65. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 69 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Amazon.com

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $223.2.

An analyst from Wedbush has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $225. An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $221. An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Amazon.com, maintaining a target price of $230. An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $215. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from JMP Securities lowers its rating to Market Outperform with a new price target of $225.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Amazon.com with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

