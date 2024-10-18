Amazon.com Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AMZN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 48 extraordinary options activities for Amazon.com. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 58% leaning bullish and 29% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $235,930, and 43 are calls, amounting to $3,342,988.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $225.0 for Amazon.com over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Amazon.com's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Amazon.com's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $225.0 in the last 30 days.

Amazon.com Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $6.0 $5.9 $6.0 $220.00 $385.7K 4.5K 3.8K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $5.9 $5.8 $5.9 $220.00 $361.6K 4.5K 1.8K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $6.0 $5.9 $6.0 $220.00 $356.5K 4.5K 2.7K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $5.95 $5.9 $5.95 $220.00 $286.1K 4.5K 4.6K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $5.4 $5.3 $5.4 $225.00 $135.0K 987 1.7K

About Amazon.com

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

In light of the recent options history for Amazon.com, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Amazon.com Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 18,285,398, with AMZN's price up by 1.65%, positioned at $190.62. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 13 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Amazon.com

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $248.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Amazon.com, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

