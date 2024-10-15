Amazon.com Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Amazon.com.

Looking at options history for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $237,424 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $342,078.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $185.0 to $200.0 for Amazon.com during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Amazon.com's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Amazon.com's whale trades within a strike price range from $185.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Amazon.com Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $8.35 $8.15 $8.3 $185.00 $166.0K 6.5K 200 AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $20.7 $20.55 $20.55 $200.00 $104.8K 3.4K 51 AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/01/24 $8.6 $8.3 $8.3 $185.00 $83.0K 3.5K 50 AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.85 $1.85 $1.85 $187.50 $71.4K 6.5K 1.2K AMZN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $7.25 $7.2 $7.2 $190.00 $61.9K 24.0K 325

About Amazon.com

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Amazon.com, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Amazon.com Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 985,570, with AMZN's price down by -0.25%, positioned at $187.07. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 13 days. What The Experts Say On Amazon.com

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $232.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Amazon.com options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

