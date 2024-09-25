Amazon.com Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AMZN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 137 extraordinary options activities for Amazon.com. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 51% leaning bullish and 27% bearish. Among these notable options, 36 are puts, totaling $2,321,116, and 101 are calls, amounting to $5,987,553.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $65.0 to $230.0 for Amazon.com during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Amazon.com's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Amazon.com's significant trades, within a strike price range of $65.0 to $230.0, over the past month.

Amazon.com Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/27/24 $0.65 $0.64 $0.64 $195.00 $280.2K 21.8K 24.6K AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $99.6 $97.55 $99.6 $100.00 $79.6K 949 412 AMZN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $100.45 $98.5 $99.55 $100.00 $79.6K 949 364 AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $99.55 $98.5 $99.55 $100.00 $79.6K 949 348 AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $99.5 $97.75 $99.5 $100.00 $79.6K 949 476

About Amazon.com

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

In light of the recent options history for Amazon.com, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Amazon.com Currently trading with a volume of 12,205,398, the AMZN's price is down by -0.68%, now at $192.64. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 29 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Amazon.com

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $239.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Amazon.com, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

