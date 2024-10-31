Amazon.com seeing positive trends in International segment

Plans to aim for “North America margins” over time. Expects AI to be “big piece” of robotics network. Says has “very deep” partnership with Nvidia (NVDA).
- Amazon.com expects ‘more than’ $75B in CapEx in FY25, with most going to AI
- Amazon.com saw ‘strong growth’ in advertising in Q3
- Amazon.com says unit growth continues to outpace revenue growth
- AMZN Earnings: Amazon Jumps on Big EPS Beat
- Amazon up 6% after Q3 earnings, Q4 guidance
