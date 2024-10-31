Amazon.com says unit growth continues to outpace revenue growth

Says continuing to focus on lowering cost to serve. Says making significant changes to inbound network. Says continues to roll out same day delivery service. Says continues to automate, implement robotics in fulfillment network which should lower costs and speed up delivery times. Says “considerable upside” to generate advertising revenue. Says AWS continues to be “partner of choice.” Says using generative AI “pervasively” across the business and in devices. Comments taken from Q3 earnings conference call.

