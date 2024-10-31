Amazon.com saw ‘strong growth’ in advertising in Q3

Sees significant opportunities to increase ad revenue. Expects AWS margins to fluctuate due to investments. Sees FY24 CapEx ~$75B. “Encouraged” by start of holiday season.
