Amazon.com said to close Freevee ad-supported streaming service, Bloomberg says

18:00 EST Amazon.com (AMZN) said to close Freevee ad-supported streaming service, Bloomberg says
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on AMZN:
- Nvidia and Amazon: Top Analysts Select the Best Stocks to Buy for 2025
- Game On: Analyst raise price targets on Take-Two after Q2 results
- Elliott confirms big Honeywell stake, Home Deport reports Q3 beat: Morning Buzz
- AWS in talks to give IBM access to Nvidia chips for $475M, Insider reports
- GameStop: The People’s Champion in the Battle Against Wall Street
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.