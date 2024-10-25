News & Insights

Markets
AMZN

Amazon.com Reports After the Close on 10/31 -- Options Contracts Expire the Next Day

October 25, 2024 — 12:11 pm EDT

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the Amazon.com (NASD: AMZN) AMZN next earnings date is projected to be 10/31 after the close, with earnings estimates of $1.14/share on $157.14 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent Amazon.com earnings history looks like this:

Period Earnings Date Earnings
Q2 2024 8/1/2024 1.260
Q1 2024 4/30/2024 0.980
Q4 2023 2/1/2024 1.000
Q3 2023 10/26/2023 0.940
Q2 2023 8/3/2023 0.630

The company has an impressive long-term earnings per share chart:

And with equally impressive revenue growth:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that Amazon.com has options available that expire November 01st.

Visit StockOptionsChannel.com to investigate the AMZN options chain on either the puts side or the call side, for further ideas.

