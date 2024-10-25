Amazon.com Reports After the Close on 10/31 -- Options Contracts Expire the Next Day

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the Amazon.com (NASD: AMZN) AMZN next earnings date is projected to be 10/31 after the close, with earnings estimates of $1.14/share on $157.14 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent Amazon.com earnings history looks like this:

Period Earnings Date Earnings Q2 2024 8/1/2024 1.260 Q1 2024 4/30/2024 0.980 Q4 2023 2/1/2024 1.000 Q3 2023 10/26/2023 0.940 Q2 2023 8/3/2023 0.630

The company has an impressive long-term earnings per share chart:

And with equally impressive revenue growth:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that Amazon.com has options available that expire November 01st.

