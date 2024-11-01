News & Insights

Stocks
AMZN

Amazon.com price target raised to $270 from $265 at Truist

November 01, 2024 — 09:40 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Amazon.com (AMZN) to $270 from $265 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results were ahead across the board with particular strength in International growth and profitability as well as a material step up in margins in North America Stores & AWS, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Amazon’s AI investments are pushing capex up to $75B this year and $90B in 2025, but the management has earned the right to invest aggressively ahead of this massive opportunity, the firm added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on AMZN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.