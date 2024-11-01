News & Insights

Amazon.com price target raised to $250 from $225 at Wedbush

November 01, 2024 — 06:00 am EDT

Wedbush raised the firm’s price target on Amazon.com (AMZN) to $250 from $225 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Amazon reported strong Q3 results with revenue and operating income ahead of expectations, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Amazon has now reported operating income above the high end of its guidance range for the seventh consecutive quarter.

Read More on AMZN:

