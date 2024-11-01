News & Insights

Stocks
AMZN

Amazon.com price target raised to $246 from $245 at Scotiabank

November 01, 2024 — 08:26 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Scotiabank raised the firm’s price target on Amazon.com (AMZN) to $246 from $245 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. It was “a business as usual quarter” for the company, with revenue, operating income, and EPS beating consensus while AWS was in-line, the analyst tells investors. Overall, the firm believes this quarter was another small win for Amazon.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on AMZN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.