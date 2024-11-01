Amazon.com price target raised to $246 from $245 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank raised the firm’s price target on Amazon.com (AMZN) to $246 from $245 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. It was “a business as usual quarter” for the company, with revenue, operating income, and EPS beating consensus while AWS was in-line, the analyst tells investors. Overall, the firm believes this quarter was another small win for Amazon.
