Amazon.com price target raised to $236 from $221 at Rosenblatt

Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett raised the firm’s price target on Amazon.com (AMZN) to $236 from $221 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Amazon’s Q3 featured “surprisingly strong” margin improvement and steady Web Services, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

