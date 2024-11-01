Amazon.com price target raised to $235 from $225 at Bernstein

Bernstein raised the firm’s price target on Amazon.com (AMZN) to $235 from $225 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm says the company’s Web Services revenue growth came in a bit slower than expected after more constructive peer reports. However, Bernstein remains constructive on Amazon’s Q4 sales as it expects AWS and Advertising to accelerate into year-end.

