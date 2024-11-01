Amazon.com price target raised to $235 from $225 at Bernstein

Bernstein raised the firm’s price target on Amazon.com (AMZN) to $235 from $225 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm says the company’s Web Services revenue growth came in a bit slower than expected after more constructive peer reports. However, Bernstein remains constructive on Amazon’s Q4 sales as it expects AWS and Advertising to accelerate into year-end.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on AMZN:
- Amazon’s target deadline to unveil AI-upgraded Alexa delayed, Bloomberg reports
- Amazon.com price target raised to $240 from $230 at Goldman Sachs
- Amazon.com price target raised to $250 from $230 at JPMorgan
- Amazon Reports Strong Third Quarter Growth
- Closing Bell Movers: Amazon gains 6%, Apple slips 2% on earnings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.