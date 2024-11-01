Amazon.com price target raised to $235 from $215 at Telsey Advisory

Telsey Advisory analyst Joseph Feldman raised the firm’s price target on Amazon.com (AMZN) to $235 from $215 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Amazon reported “strong” Q3 results and provided a better-than-expected Q4 guidance, the analyst tells investors. The firm believes Amazon should continue to gain market share by leveraging its Prime member base, small business relations, and technological edge.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on AMZN:
- Amazon.com price target raised to $246 from $245 at Scotiabank
- Amazon.com price target raised to $230 from $220 at Oppenheimer
- Amazon.com price target raised to $260 from $251 at Maxim
- Amazon price target raised to $215 from $200 at Benchmark
- Amazon.com price target raised to $236 from $221 at Rosenblatt
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.