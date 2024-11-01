Amazon.com price target raised to $235 from $215 at Telsey Advisory

Telsey Advisory analyst Joseph Feldman raised the firm’s price target on Amazon.com (AMZN) to $235 from $215 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Amazon reported “strong” Q3 results and provided a better-than-expected Q4 guidance, the analyst tells investors. The firm believes Amazon should continue to gain market share by leveraging its Prime member base, small business relations, and technological edge.

