Amazon.com price target raised to $230 from $220 at Oppenheimer

November 01, 2024 — 08:25 am EDT

Oppenheimer raised the firm’s price target on Amazon.com (AMZN) to $230 from $220 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Amazon reported a significant EBIT beat for Q3, led by ecommerce and AWS, disproving bears’ claims that ecommerce margins are plateauing, the analyst tells investors in a research note. CEO Jassy was also bullish on the long-term leverage opportunity from AWS investments in AI and lower cost-to-serve, Oppenheimer says.

