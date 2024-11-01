Amazon.com price target raised to $230 from $220 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer raised the firm’s price target on Amazon.com (AMZN) to $230 from $220 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Amazon reported a significant EBIT beat for Q3, led by ecommerce and AWS, disproving bears’ claims that ecommerce margins are plateauing, the analyst tells investors in a research note. CEO Jassy was also bullish on the long-term leverage opportunity from AWS investments in AI and lower cost-to-serve, Oppenheimer says.

