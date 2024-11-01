Amazon.com price target raised to $225 from $215 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Amazon.com (AMZN) to $225 from $215 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 was “decidedly better than feared”, with Amazon showing a strong, structural fit with evolving purchasing habits of the budget-challenged consumer and still pointing to significant further areas to drive retail margin leverage where there was concern coming in, the analyst tells investors in a research note. AWS growth was a bit light of buy-side expectations, but the bigger-picture EBIT expansion thesis appears “alive and well”, RBC added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AMZN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.