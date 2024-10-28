Amazon.com price target raised to $223 from $220 at UBS

UBS raised the firm’s price target on Amazon.com (AMZN) to $223 from $220 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares ahead of the October 31 earnings report. The firm thinks the prospects for near-term margin headwinds due to content, Project Kuiper, and other investments are already priced in, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
