Amazon.com price target raised to $223 from $220 at UBS

UBS raised the firm’s price target on Amazon.com (AMZN) to $223 from $220 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares ahead of the October 31 earnings report. The firm thinks the prospects for near-term margin headwinds due to content, Project Kuiper, and other investments are already priced in, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AMZN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.