Amazon.com Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $15.33 billion, or $1.43 per share. This compares with $9.88 billion, or $0.94 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.0% to $158.877 billion from $143.083 billion last year.

Amazon.com Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $15.33 Bln. vs. $9.88 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.43 vs. $0.94 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $158.877 Bln vs. $143.083 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $181.5 - $188.5 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.