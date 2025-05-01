Markets
AMZN

Amazon.com Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q1, Beats Estimates

May 01, 2025 — 04:07 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $17.127 billion, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $10.431 billion, or $0.98 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.37 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.6% to $155.667 billion from $143.313 billion last year.

Amazon.com Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $17.127 Bln. vs. $10.431 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.59 vs. $0.98 last year. -Revenue: $155.667 Bln vs. $143.313 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $159 - $164 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.